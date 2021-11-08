Trolls LIVE! coming to Landmark Theatre in May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trolls LIVE! will visit the Landmark Theatre Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022 for four performances and tickets go on Sale Friday, November 12, 2021.

The world of Trolls comes alive in the interactive musical celebration. The show has two acts and an intermission.

Shows are Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Landmark Theatre Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., online or by phone at (315) 475-7979