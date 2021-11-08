Trolls LIVE! coming to Landmark Theatre in May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trolls LIVE! will visit the Landmark Theatre Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, 2022 for four performances and tickets go on Sale Friday, November 12, 2021.

The world of Trolls comes alive in the interactive musical celebration. The show has two acts and an intermission.

Shows are Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available at the Landmark Theatre Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., online or by phone at (315) 475-7979

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area