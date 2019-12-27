Trombi’s Tower: Destiny USA’s newest attraction

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA unveiled its newest attraction on Friday, and it’s designed to encourage healthy minds and healthy bodies in children.

Trombi’s Tower at Destiny USA is a five level interactive attraction that offers a new concept of play for kids between the ages of five and twelve.

The obstacle course was designed to inspire healthy kids in both mental and physical activity.

The five stages of the obstacle course are enclosed by a giant, wrap-around slide and transparent walls.

Up to 30 kids can play in Trombi’s Tower at once.

When you complete the obstacle course, you get to go down the slide.

