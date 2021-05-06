Trooper Gary Novotny, of Manlius, awarded top honor by NYS police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local state trooper has been recognized during the 45th State Police Awards ceremony for his role in responding to a deadly stand-off last may in the Town of Manlius. 

Police say the suspect was acting erratically when they arrived and he was threatening officers. The armed suspect charged officers during negotiations and that is when trooper Gary Novotny fired a shot and killed the suspect.  

Trooper Novotny was honored with the Brummer Award for his bravery and quick thinking, which potentially saved more lives.  

20 other officers across the state were awarded for their police education, traffic safety, and community service. 

Brummer Award- Highest Award for Heroism 

  • Investigator Michael C. Grogan, Troop NYC 
  • Investigator Brandon M. Levanduski, Troop NYC 

Superintendent’s Commendation Awards 

  • Trooper Adam P. Duquette, Troop B 
  • Trooper Christopher L. Markwica, Troop B 
  • Zone Sergeant Jason A. Cawley, Troop C 
  • Investigator Justin H. Wilt, Troop C 
  • Trooper Matthew J. McKinney, Troop E 
  • Trooper Nicole C. Claus, Troop G 
  • Trooper Robert R. Turnbull, Troop T 
  • Trooper Erik Lippassaar, Troop T 
  • Trooper Michael S. Crosier – Troop E 
  • Trooper Brian J. Brass – Special Operations Response Team-West 
  • Trooper Shaun P. Fallon – Special Operations Response Team-West 
  • Trooper Joshua A. Jones – Special Operations Response Team-West 

Trooper Kevin P. Dobson Traffic Safety Award 

  • Trooper Christopher J. Esposito, Troop G 

George M. Searle Memorial Award 

  • Technical Sergeant Ronald S. Cardis, Jr., Academy 

Trooper William V. McDonagh Award 

  • Trooper Ryan F. Holohan – Troop G 

Superintendent’s Unit Citation Award 

  • Mobile Field Unit 

Supervisor Recognition Award 

  • Senior Investigator Stephen M. Hikade – Troop F Major Crimes 
  • Tracy L. Beckett – Project Manager III 

Civilian Employee Recognition Award 

  • Marco A. Alvarado- Aircraft Mechanic 

All awards and honors were announced by New York State Police on May 6, 2021. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area