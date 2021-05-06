Trooper Gary Novotny, of Manlius, awarded top honor by NYS police

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local state trooper has been recognized during the 45th State Police Awards ceremony for his role in responding to a deadly stand-off last may in the Town of Manlius.

Police say the suspect was acting erratically when they arrived and he was threatening officers. The armed suspect charged officers during negotiations and that is when trooper Gary Novotny fired a shot and killed the suspect.

Trooper Novotny was honored with the Brummer Award for his bravery and quick thinking, which potentially saved more lives.

20 other officers across the state were awarded for their police education, traffic safety, and community service.

All awards and honors were announced by New York State Police on May 6, 2021.