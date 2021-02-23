Trooper investigate Baldwinsville bank robbery

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are on the lookout for a bank robber.

The robbery happened at the Fulton Savings Bank on State Fair Boulevard in Baldwinsville Tuesday afternoon.

A man handed a note demanding money to a teller and took off.

No one was hurt.

The robbery caused Reynolds and McNamara elementary schools to briefly go into lockout Tuesday afternoon.

