Trooper shot in Southern Tier identified, suspect in custody, charged with attempted murder

Update: NYSP announced that Scott A. Mawhiney, 44 of Deposit, NY has been arraigned for the felony of Attempted Murder in the first degree, and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.

Trooper Ryan Thorp who is stationed at SP Deposit sustained injuries to his arm, and has undergone surgery, and is currently in stable condition at Wilson Medical Center. Trooper Thorp has been with the NYSP for three years.

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WETM)- On June 23, 2021 shortly after 9:00 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit responded to a reported domestic dispute on Sunrise Terrace in the Village of Deposit. A trooper was shot. The trooper was transported by ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say there is no threat to the public. More information will be released when it is available.