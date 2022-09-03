(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police say they will increase their patrols over Labor Day weekend to decrease the amount of drunk and reckless driving.

Labor Day weekend usually means there is an increase in heavy traffic, which means there is also usually an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and deaths. Police say they will be out in the force to remove unsafe and impaired drivers from the highways in New York State.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and more state and local police presence on the roads from Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

There will be both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles used by troopers to crack down on drunk drivers. CITE vehicles blend in with everyday traffic, so they increase the probability of catching a drunk or impaired driver.

Last year during Labor Day weekend, Troopers arrested 196 people for driving while impaired, issued 10,701 total tickets, and investigated 661 crashes, which resulted in four deaths.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) partially fund this enforcement period and they and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind drivers that there is an app called “Have a Plan” where New Yorkers can find and call a taxi or rideshare service to a designated driver list. The app also gives information on DWI laws and penalties, and ways to report a possible impaired driver.