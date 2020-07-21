Troopers issue over 9,000 tickets during the 4th of July STOP-DWI campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police issued over 9,000 tickets statewide during the 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.
From Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, Troopers issued 9,214 tickets. The 36-hour campaign used sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.
Law enforcement cracked down on speeding and distracted drivers on their phones too.
|OFFENSE
|# TICKETED
|DWI
|180 arrested
|Speeding
|4,021
|Distracted Driving
|179
|Seatbelt Violations
|469
|Move Over Law
|130
In Central New York, State police arrested 17 people for DWI during their 4th of July enforcement campaign and 859 tickets were issued .
