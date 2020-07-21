Troopers issue over 9,000 tickets during the 4th of July STOP-DWI campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police issued over 9,000 tickets statewide during the 4th of July STOP-DWI enforcement campaign.

From Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, Troopers issued 9,214 tickets. The 36-hour campaign used sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.

Law enforcement cracked down on speeding and distracted drivers on their phones too.

OFFENSE# TICKETED
DWI180 arrested
Speeding4,021
Distracted Driving179
Seatbelt Violations469
Move Over Law130

In Central New York, State police arrested 17 people for DWI during their 4th of July enforcement campaign and 859 tickets were issued .

