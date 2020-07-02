Troopers make another fireworks arrest on I-81

In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

TOWN OF KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no secret that many of the illegal fireworks set off in your neighborhood come from Pennsylvania, where such explosives are legal.

On Thursday, New York State Police reported another fireworks-related arrest on I-81 in Broome County.

State police say they stopped Gerrod L. Darling, 48, of Homer, NY for a traffic violation on the highway in Kirkwood.

During the stop they discovered he was in possession of several large boxes of illegal fireworks.

Darling was charged with the misdemeanor of Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks and released on an appearance ticket.

