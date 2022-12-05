NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus on December 5 at approximately 10:58 a.m. where one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a tractor trailer and a van were traveling south on State Route 8.

The driver of the tractor trailer made a right turn onto County Route 25 when the van struck the back of the tractor trailer, and the passenger of the van, a woman from Rome, N.Y., was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the van, from Lee Center, New York, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Troopers.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a man from Sherburne, New York, did not report any injuries.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit all responded to the scene.

After the crash, the roadway was reopened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.