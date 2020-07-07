Troopers seize thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks over July 4 weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The skies over the Fourth of July holiday weekend were a little darker thanks to the New York State Police.
Due to the number of complaints, Troopers targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania into New York.
As a result, New York State Police charged 21 people with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.
More than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized over the holiday weekend.
