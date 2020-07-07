Troopers seize thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks over July 4 weekend

NYSP charged Anthony Curl Jr. after Troopers say he filled a van with fireworks worth $5,000.

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The skies over the Fourth of July holiday weekend were a little darker thanks to the New York State Police.

Due to the number of complaints, Troopers targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania into New York.

As a result, New York State Police charged 21 people with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.

More than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized over the holiday weekend.

