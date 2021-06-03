Troubled Syracuse apartment building’s nuisance abatement order extended

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Thursday that the City of Syracuse will extend the nuisance abatement order at Skyline Apartments for one year and require additional safety and security improvements by Green Skyline, the building’s owner.

The City’s decision is outlined in a six-page order signed by Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner. It increases onsite security, cracks down on trespassers, and requires reporting complaints and safety incidents by Skyline managers to property owners, according to officials.

“I strongly support Chief Buckner’s order. With additional input from residents, we’ve placed new requirements on the property owner that will make Skyline Apartments a better place to live for the hundreds of people who call it home,” said Mayor Walsh. “Ultimately, it is up to Green Skyline to live up to the duties of a responsible property owner. The City will continue to monitor and enforce these requirements to ensure Green Skyline does its job.”

The order comes after the recommendation of a hearing officer who presided over an approximately four-hour meeting on May 10 at which residents and advocates testified regarding conditions at the property.

In addition to extending the order for a period of one year, Buckner upheld all of the demands in the initial notice, including: the installation of security cameras; upgrade of security locks and alarm systems on doors; and the introduction of onsite security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials say based on testimony and firsthand accounts of residents and further review of conditions by SPD, the order also places new requirements on Green Skyline:

Ensure three security guards are on duty at all times to include a dedicated guard at the building’s entrance, one guard at the rear door and one guard conducting interior and exterior patrols. All security personnel on duty must be trained and registered in New York State as security guards.

Cooperate with SPD to address the issue of non-residents found trespassing in or on the premises and secure trespass affidavits for each trespasser to assist police in making future arrests.

Institute new procedures to report all safety and security incidents and tenant complaints to upper management of Green Skyline.

Conduct quarterly meetings with tenants, security personnel, and SPD leadership to monitor and track progress.

A $1,000 fine was also part of the order imposed, the maximum allowed under teh city nuisance abatement ordinance.