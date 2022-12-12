SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All lanes were closed on I-81 after Exit 18 onto Harrison Street and Adams Street in Syracuse after a tractor trailer caught on fire at 7:55 a.m. on Monday, December 12.

NewsChannel 9/Scott Murfitt NewsChannel 9/Scott Murfitt

Northbound lanes were closed for over four hours on the elevated highway this morning. The right lane reopened at 10:45 a.m. according to the State Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up near the Upstate University Hospital for almost three hours. All traffic between these exits was diverted to I-481 North.

NewsChannel 9 went to the scene of the fire to find out what happened, and it seems like the fire started in the refrigeration unit between the trailer and the cab. Luckily no one was hurt.

The Syracuse Police Department advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible, this morning and to expect heavy delays.

Police also said traffic on Almond Street had been shut down due to the potential of falling debris.

Photo provided from Zachary Wilkie Photo provided from Zachary Wilkie