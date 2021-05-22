Truck catches fire in Syracuse and spreads to nearby building

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before noon on Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the corner of Burt Street and Montgomery Street.

Several people called 911 to report that a pickup truck was on fire and that the flames had spread to a nearby building, officials say.

Crews arrived on the scene in just two minutes and began searching for trapped occupants and started working to extinguish the fire.

Damage was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes and damage to the building was minimal.

No injuries were reported and the origin and cause of the fire are still being determined.