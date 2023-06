SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 911 has confirmed that a tractor-trailer has hit the Park Street Bridge.

Onondaga County 911 received a call around 2 p.m. for the accident.

There is significant damage to the trailer of the truck.

Syracuse Police are on the scene, and the truck is going to be towed away.

Courtesy of Nadya Conn.

There are no injuries reported.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story progresses.