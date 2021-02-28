Truck driver hit with object that broke through windshield on Thruway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The East Syracuse Fire Department was dispatched to the New York State Thruway Thursday for a report of a projectile that went through the windshield of a truck.

Officials say the truck driver was struck in the head but managed to maintain control of his truck and pulled over to the side of the highway.

The driver was conscious and breathing upon arrival and was transported to Upstate University Hospital Trauma Center.

The truck diver said that there was a flatbed tractor-trailer in front of him carrying junk cars.

New York State Police are investigating.