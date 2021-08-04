Truck driver issued ticket after striking West Street bridge in Syracuse, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to I-81 North under the West Street bridge for a motor vehicle collision on Wednesday morning just after 5:30.

Officers located a tractor towing a large piece of construction equipment, officials said.

An investigation revealed that the tractor’s load struck the West Street bridge while traveling on I-81 North, Syracuse Police said. As a result the tractor and load sustained damage and I-81 north was temporarily shut down.

Police said the driver was not injured but was issued a ticket for an oversized load.

Traffic on I-81 North is open with reduced lanes as safety inspection of the bridge takes place.

Police said the company involved in the collision is Red Trucking, from Sevierville, Tennessee and the truck was traveling to Watertown.