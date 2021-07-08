Truck drivers not happy about upcoming renovations to NYS Thruway service areas

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV)– It may take you a little longer to find a service area on the New York State Thruway come to the end of July.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday construction will begin July 29 on the $450 million projects to modernize all 27 thruway service areas.

While the renovations will bring new popular restaurants, like Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack, and even a Taste NY farm market, not everyone is happy about the fast-approaching construction.

“You’re going to make it more inconvenient for people who use it the most,” said truck driver Jay Poquadeck.

He added that service areas are like safe havens to truck drivers, not only are they a place to use the bathroom and grab a bite to eat, but they are often places where truck drivers sleep and make sure their cargo is safe and intact.

He believes by closing 10 rest stops at once it will cause the remaining opened ones to be crowded and unsafe.

“That’s a lot of problems that you’re going to have you’re going to have pollution, you’re going to have liter, you’re going to have people doing things they shouldn’t be doing on the side of the road so it’s not safe, if they’re going to do it they’re going to have to do it quickly,” he said.

This is something that new truck driver, Luis Serrano echoes as he’s worried about not finding a parking spot at the service areas to park his big rig, especially during bad weather.

But for everyday travelers like Alice McGinnis, she said she’s looking forward to the changes and says the inconvenience is the price you pay for progress.

She’s also looking forward to having healthier food options as the plan incorporates Taste NY farm markets at select locations.

“When they’re finished it will be really nice and we probably would be more likely to plan on having meals here because we usually just try to just get snacks and keep going so if there are healthier options and things that we would prefer to eat then I could see where we would be stopping more and using them,” she said.

For now, travelers are hoping the bumps in the road are worth the wait.