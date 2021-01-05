Truck ends up stuck under Park Street bridge in Syracuse on Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Park Street is back open after a truck found itself stuck underneath the Railroad Bridge.
911 dispatchers said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday. It had prompted police to close Park Street in both directions while the truck was freed.
There are signs warning of the bridge’s height but, like on Onondaga Lake Parkway, trucks continue to hit it.
