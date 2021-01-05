Truck ends up stuck under Park Street bridge in Syracuse on Monday evening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of Park Street is back open after a truck found itself stuck underneath the Railroad Bridge.

911 dispatchers said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday. It had prompted police to close Park Street in both directions while the truck was freed.

There are signs warning of the bridge’s height but, like on Onondaga Lake Parkway, trucks continue to hit it.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected