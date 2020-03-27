CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The smoke from an early-morning truck fire caused visibility issues for drivers on Interstate 81 in Cortland County on Friday morning.
The truck was in the median of the Interstate between the Cortland/McGraw and Marathon exits.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse fire department battles early-morning fire
- Truck fire causes visibility issues for drivers in Cortland County
- News on the Go: 3/27/20
- Daily Pledge: Cathedral Academy at Pompei, 2nd Grade, Mrs. Betz – March 27th
- MercyWorks providing weekend meals to SCSD students
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App