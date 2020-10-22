Truck gets stuck under Onondaga Lake Parkway railroad bridge

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second time in a week, a truck hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway railroad bridge and got stuck.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene. Police say no one was injured and the southbound lanes had to be closed while the truck was removed.

All lanes were reopen before the morning rush.

