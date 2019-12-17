Truck hits four patrol cars, telephone pole in Pompey

TOWN OF POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After finishing a call in Pompey Tuesday morning, a group of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies went back to their cars and noticed they were damaged.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, four Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were hit by a truck. The sheriff’s cars were parked on the side of the Oran Delphi Road between Woodard Road and Route 20.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two of the vehicles were heavily damaged.
Deputies were parked while investigating a separate incident. They found the truck and the driver not only hit their cars, but also took out a utility pole.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and no tickets have been issues at this time. No deputies were hurt, the driver had minor injuries according to deputies.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
- Syracuse outlasts stubborn Oakland 74-62
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App