DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to a dump trailer that had overturned on Dryden Harford Road (State Route 38) around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Dryden.

The driver of the truck went off the roadway and into the ditch, causing the truck to roll on its side and spill the stone it was hauling.

No one was injured.