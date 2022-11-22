SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally.

911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m.

Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road.

No injuries were reported but an ambulance was sent to check out the truck’s driver, according to 911.

After yet another truck hit the bridge on Monday, October 31, NewsChannel 9 reached out for answers from the New York State Department of Transportation on November 2.

This was their response:

The New York State Department of Transportation takes the issue of bridge strikes very seriously and we have implemented several measures to enhance safety at the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge, including the installation of dozens of warning signs, pavement markings and an electronic over-height detection system. However, safety is everyone’s responsibility and operators of trucks and over-height vehicles must remain alert and obey the multiple signs and pavement markings warning of the low bridge ahead. DOT

