LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another truck has hit the low-hanging railroad bridge at Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool. The truck is currently on the right shoulder of the road heading Eastbound into the city.

Emergency crews now have the right lane blocked on the Onondaga Lake Parkway eastbound due to truck that has hit the railroad bridge. #Syracuse #traffic pic.twitter.com/AQeoGzalsd — TTN Syracuse (@TotalTrafficSYR) July 6, 2021

There have been several previous incidents of tall trucks colliding, or almost colliding with the bridge and there is signage posted and printed on the road about the hazard.