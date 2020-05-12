‘Truck to Trunk’ food distribution brings out hundreds to Fairgrounds

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The spots have filled up for Tuesday’s food distribution event at the New York State Fairgrounds. It’s part of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish New York initiative to get excess food from local farms to New Yorkers in need.

Even though the event started at noon, there was a line of cars already about a mile long before gates officially opened.

If you’re one of those families, you can enter through Gate 7 and follow the line to the Horticulture Building. You don’t even have to get out of your car. The volunteers simply drop the food right into your trunk. The items include things like eggs, milk, butter, fruits, and vegetables. All of it comes from New York formers.

The distribution is part of the Nourish New York Initiative Governor Cuomo announced last week to buy unsold products from our farmers. So it’s a two-fold: It helps our farmers, but it also helps the families in need. A lot of people are out of a job, and kids are not in school, so many people are relying on this food more than ever.

“During the month of April, we did distribute two million pounds of food,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officers of the Food Bank of CNY. “That represents 500,000 to 600,000 pounds more than a typical month prior to the pandemic starting.”

If you weren’t able to register for this Truck to Trunk Drive, they do plan to host another giveaway like this one in the coming weeks.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.