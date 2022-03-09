LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dot Foods works with a number of companies like usa foods and sysco to get food to your grocery stores. On any given day a hundred trucks from its Liverpool distribution center are on the road.

“We cover basically, all of the New England territory,” Adam Smith, the General Manager of the Liverpool distribution center. “So we go west to deliver to customers over into Buffalo and the edge of New York, all the way up to Maine in the northeast part of our country. We also do inventory transfers to Illinois, to Maryland, to Delaware.”

Fuel drives their business. They budget for it ahead of time.

“We don’t always get it right and certainly when things like the environment today causes an unexpected spike in things we need to react,” Smith said.

Smith said they focus on driver retention so they do not pay more to have third party move their freight. And with fuel prices constantly changing they help their drivers to be more efficient.

“So are they going straight from point A to point B? Or are they going out of route and wasting their time, mileage and fuel that goes along with it,” Smith added.

This is all on top of the supply chain challenges they were already dealing with, but Smith said things are improving. “Probably not to the extent that we want or as quickly as we want it to be, but things are on the up and up,” he said.

While these things are out of their control, Smith said Dot Foods has a people first culture, so what they can control is making sure employees have what they need to get the job done.