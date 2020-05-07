Trump administration approves food benefits for families with children out of school

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

WASHINGTON (WETM) – The Trump administration has approved New York State’s request to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, according to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The P-EBT program created under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act would provide assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.

P-EBT would send eligible households an EBT card with the value of free school breakfast and lunch for the days that schools are closed, if they’ve been closed for more than five consecutive days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program would permit New York State to provide benefits similar to SNAP benefits to more than 1.4 million children in the state who normally receive free or reduced price school meals and those who attend schools that offer free meals to all students.

“The Department of Agriculture has done the right thing by heeding our call and approving New York’s P-EBT program for easier access to school lunches,” said Senator Charles Schumer. “Over half of New York State’s public school students receive free or reduced-price school meals, and thousands of children need food assistance due to school closures. This program will get the necessary food assistance to these students and their families as soon as possible and ensure that New York’s hungry children are fed.”

“No child should ever go hungry and I am pleased that the Trump administration listened to our request and approved New York State’s P-EBT program,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Thousands of New York school children depend on school meals and this program will ensure they continue to go to bed with full stomachs.”