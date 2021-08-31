‘Trunk or Treat’ event to happen at the Oswego Speedway this October

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
child with trick or treat bucket

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re just two months away from Halloween. The City of Oswego has some frightful but fun plans in store for the holiday. 

The port city teamed up with Oswego Speedway for a free walk-thru Trunk-or-Treat event. It’s set to be held Saturday October 30 from noon to 4 p.m. 

Families will enter through the main entrance and circle the track as area businesses hand out candy to the kids. There will also be pizza and drinks.

Don’t forget your trick-or-treat bags!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area