CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Truxton man is facing DWI charges after he crashed his car.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Everett C. Mcintosh, 35, of Truxton, was driving along Route 13 in the Town of Homer when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole and an embankment before his vehicle overturned.
Mcintosh was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Mcintosh was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. He is due in court on June 9.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- One injured in Cortland County crash
- Truxton man facing DWI charges after crashing his car
- Storm Team Academy: Heat Index
- Money in Your Pocket: 5/26/20
- Teacher Shoutouts: 5/26/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App