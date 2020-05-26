Interactive Maps

Truxton man facing DWI charges after crashing his car

Local News
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Truxton man is facing DWI charges after he crashed his car.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Everett C. Mcintosh, 35, of Truxton, was driving along Route 13 in the Town of Homer when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole and an embankment before his vehicle overturned.

Mcintosh was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Mcintosh was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DWI. He is due in court on June 9.

