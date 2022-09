GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– If you’re a foodie and want to try everything at the NYS Fair but don’t have the room in your stomach for full-size portions, you’re in luck! 19 food vendors are participating in a brand-new promotion at the Fair this year, try 1 for $2 samples.

NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore was joined live by two of the food vendors participating this year for a taste test, check it out above!

You can find a full list of participating food vendors here.