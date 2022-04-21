SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The masking rules on public transportation services now, like so many other things, vary by city.

After a Florida judge overturned the travel mask mandate on Monday, The Biden administration appealed the decision.

All of this comes while certain states, including New York, have re-instated face covering rules in places like bus stations, airports, and nursing homes.

Cornell Professor of Microbiology and Immunology John Moore, says all of this comes back to the fact that there are people whose health is more at risk than others and that is who these mandates exist to protect.

“Sure, for a healthy 25 year old, there’s probably not much risk,” he said, “But if you’re someone recovering from cancer and on immunosuppressive therapies and need to fly for medical treatment, that’s a very different situation.”

“Fortunately, people can still choose to wear masks, and people who feel they should be wearing a mask in that situation absolutely should do so. The problem is the people around you won’t be doing it, and they could be exhaling virus that puts you at risk.

He believes that overturning the CDC mask mandate was the wrong move, especially in airports.

“Let’s look at the airport environment,” he said, “There are an awful lot of people crowded together in most airports, and there’s never been a vaccine mandate. So you have absolutely no idea of the health and vaccination and infection risk status of the person next to you.”

Moore says the mandate was changed for the wrong reason, and that lawmakers are ignoring the most important information, the science.

“The ruling is all about the definition of the word sanitation or sanitize. There’s no science involved in this. It’s a legal argument, a sort of Wikipedia type definition of what sanitize means. And that’s not what should happen. Decisions on public health should be made on public health grounds, not linguistics.”

As of now, there is no timetable for when the Biden administration’s appeal will be heard, but until then masks will no longer be required on public transportation.