TSA agents from CNY helped at Biden inauguration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — TSA agents from Central New York airports helped secure President Biden’s inauguration.

In all, 13 agents from across Upstate New York helped secure the event, including agents from Hancock International and Ithaca-Tompkins International airports. They worked alongside the secret service and other TSA agents from across the country, screening at checkpoints near the White House and along the parade route. 

Several of the agents deployed this year also helped with security screening at the last inauguration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected