TSA agents from CNY helped at Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — TSA agents from Central New York airports helped secure President Biden’s inauguration.

In all, 13 agents from across Upstate New York helped secure the event, including agents from Hancock International and Ithaca-Tompkins International airports. They worked alongside the secret service and other TSA agents from across the country, screening at checkpoints near the White House and along the parade route.

Several of the agents deployed this year also helped with security screening at the last inauguration.