TSA agents in Syracuse busy finding banned items in carry-on baggage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — TSA officials in Syracuse are reminding travelers to plan ahead and pack properly before getting to the airport.

Just in the last few weeks, agents have found at the security checkpoint loaded handguns in the carry-on luggage of two travelers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Bart Johnson is the TSA Federal Security Director for all New York airports outside of New York City.

He tells NewsChannel 9, “To me, it’s just a total lack of awareness, carelessness to bring to an airport, highly visible, highly important area to get on a plane with a loaded handgun.”

Johnson adds this also freezes the entire security checkpoint for every passenger until Syracuse Police arrive and handle the situation.

TSA says knowing what you can and can’t bring facilitates the screening process and eases your travel experience at the airport.

In Syracuse, TSA agents recently have found everything from knives, toy guns, a perfume bottle shaped like a grenade and tools in carry-on luggage.

Johnson adds, “With a gift, if it’s wrapped and then it causes some sort of anomaly, we’re going to have to open it up, we have to open it up, so do yourself a favor, don’t wrap it because we’re going to unwrap it and then you’re going to have to wrap it again so save that until you get to your destination and wrap them all there. “

Click here to find out from the TSA what you can and can’t bring in your carry-on luggage.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9