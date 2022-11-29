SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-day hiring event will be held by the Syracuse Handcock International Airport for people who are interested in becoming a TSA officer.

On Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 people who are interested can begin the application process at the event, which includes a computer-based testing.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days, the event will take place at the Embassy Suites hotel, located at 6646 Collamer Road in Syracuse. Free parking is available. There will be TSA officials and officers at the event to help people through the application process, conduct interviews, and answer any questions that applicants might have.

There are openings for both full-time and part-time positions starting with an hourly salary of $18.59 and a 10 percent retention incentive. Pay increases are available after six months and TSA is also offering $1,000 hiring bonuses. TSA says that new hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary.

Past experience is not required for the position and new hires will all receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. This training will be paid.

TSA says that benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.

TSA encourages all people to apply for the position as they are committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment.