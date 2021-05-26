TSA is ready for an influx of travelers in Syracuse Airport, but not all COVID-19 policies have lifted

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning that summer getaway, the TSA says they’re ready for you. Their preparedness comes as they expect to see an uptick in the number of people who will be flying out of Syracuse Hancock Airport over the coming months.

Even as restrictions ease, some COVID policies won’t be going anywhere.

“Mask wearing is going to continue. The social distancing is going to continue. The plexiglass is all brand new that’s going to remain,” said TSA Federal Security Director Bart Johnson. “There’s something called credential authentication technology, where you put your drivers license up to a machine and it validates it. So that makes it a little bit more touchless,” Johnson explained.

More than 1.6 million people are screened every day, still down from 2019 when 2.5 million were screened on a daily basis.