TSA looking to hire officers at Syracuse Hancock Airport ahead of summer travel season

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 positions at Albany International, Syracuse Hancock International, and Buffalo-Niagara International Airports in the next few month as a part of a national effort to hire more TSA officers ahead of the summer travel season.

TSA Officers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport staff a Computed Tomography checkpoint scanner. (TSA photo)

TSA officers screen thousands of airline travelers every day, ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. Security expects the volume of travelers to increase regularly by summer hence the need for additional officers.

Most of the openings are for part-time employees. Benefits of working at TSA include paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.

TSA says it is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.

Starting pay differs depending on the area.

AIRPORT STARTING PAY ALBANY $16.48/hour SYRACUSE $16.51/hour BUFFALO $17.11/hour

Part-time employees are offered additional opportunities that would include pay increases after six months.

A TSA officer at Albany International Airport. (TSA photo)

“We are seeking women and men who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems,” says Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.”

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit TSA.gov/TSO.