TSA reports more guns found in airports in 2019 than ever before

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — More guns were found and detained from passengers or in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019 than ever before.

TSA agents found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers this past year, that’s up five percent from 2018. 87 percent of those guns were loaded.

In Upstate New York, TSA agents seized 13 guns last year, one less than in 2018. Five were found at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport.

TSA calls the increase troubling.

Guns should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

