EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — TTM Technologies is holding a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, September 15, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Potential employees are encouraged to bring their resume with them or email them to Alex Budwey at Alexandra.Budwey@ttmtech.com.

No experience is necessary for starting positions and the starting wage is $15 an hour.