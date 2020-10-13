Tuesday marked the last day for the Downtown Farmer’s Market

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday marked the final day for the Downtown Farmer’s Market.
The market wrapped up at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with its typical vendors and food trucks that were there to sell fresh and local produce.
It has been open since June with some new guidelines this year because of the pandemic.
Shoppers had to wear masks and practice social distancing while at the Farmer’s Market.
