SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse crosses a symbolic threshold Tuesday when the sun sets for the first time this year at 8:00 pm. This is the first of what will be 115 days (almost four months!) with sunsets of 8 pm or later.

We are also picking up daylight quickly in the morning and by Saturday the sunrises reach 6:00 am.

Our latest sunsets come at the end of June when we reach 8:48 pm. The total amount of daylight is 15 hours and 23 minutes on the first day of Summer in Syracuse. By the end of June we slowly start losing daylight in the evening with our last sunset of 8 pm or later August 19th which also happens to be the first day of the Great New York State Fair!

We still have a ways to go before then so enjoy all the light in the evenings!