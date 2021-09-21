Tuesday marks ‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ and a local senior living facility is raising awareness

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease currently affecting more than six million Americans. 

Tuesday was “World Alzheimer’s Day”, and as part of raising awareness for a cure, residents and staff of Peregrine Senior Living in Syracuse walked together outside the facility, and joined similar communities across New York State. 

“A lot of  them will go to the walk for the Alzheimer’s Association, but many will not. Most of them are going to be here, so this gives them a way on World Alzheimer’s Day to be the ambassadors and lead the way and pass the torch on to the Rest of us

Maria Bowman, Community Relations at Peregrine Senior Living

Worldwide, Alzheimer’s affects 44 million people, with no cure in sight yet.

