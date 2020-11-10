Tuesday was a great day to enjoy summer-like weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was our record-setting sixth straight day in November of temperatures 70 degrees or warmer.

The record high temperature was 78 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 74 degrees.

Yes, it snowed the Monday before election day!

Many folks got outdoors Tuesday afternoon to enjoy what will likely be the last 70+ degree air until Spring 2021.

This included fishing:

Golfing at Caughdenoy Creek:

Even swimming at Green Lakes!:

