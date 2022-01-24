Tully community puts pressure on school board to create real change to diversity, equity and inclusion

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s been just over two weeks since Tully Central School Senior Tyler Johnson was censored by the school administration for sharing his coming-out story in the school newsletter.

Since then, the Tully community has been in an uproar, and Monday night’s Board of Education Meeting was no different.

Over fifty community members and supporters showed up to the meeting, dozens of them speaking out during the public comment period.

“We will no longer fall for the lies, the smooth talking, the community letters that do everything except take any accountability for the actions of faculty members.” elizabeth tornatore, 2013 tully alum

A parent in the district added in her speech to the board, “asking your students to hide their sexuality or gender identity to avoid conflict is the opposite of supporting and affirming them.”

The support for Tyler came from all corners of the community including current students, alumni, parents, teachers, and LGBTQ advocates like CNY Pride.

“I see the support extended from all fronts on our Facebook page that has about 750 members now, over 2000 signatures on our petition, our local petitions that have been in local businesses and other places like that that have gotten so many signatures and it just feels amazing to have all this support.” Tyler Johnson, Tully Senior

Tornatore said she first heard about what happened to Tyler via social media but quickly took action to create the Change.org petition calling for the resignation of Superintendent Hughes and high school principal Mike O’Brien. She even drove to the meeting Monday night from Rochester to be there in person.

“I think it’s really important that we show our support not only on social media, not only in a petition but that we actually put pressure on this board and this administration by physically being here tonight,” she said.

The community is now hoping their pressure can create real change.

During the meeting, the school board passed the creation of a Genders and Sexualities Alliance Club (GSA) and are moving forward in their discussion of Diversity Equity and Inclusion through a book club.