Tully event venue wants to host vaccinated guest with no masks

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mike Schoemaker says he has read the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines front to back several times. He has an idea to give people a taste of what used to be: A dinner with no distancing and no masks.

His venue, The View Bar and Restaurant, put this call to action out on Facebook earlier this week:

“I have got this big building with this spacious area,” he said. “Put someone at the front door to check IDs and make sure they have a vaccination card and we can have an even with people with no masks or social distancing.”

The dinner would be in the event area, not the restaurant.

As of now, Onondaga County says Schoemaker cannot hold this dinner, but that could change. What has to happen is that New York State has to adopt the new CDC guidelines. Local governments have to do the same.

Schoemaker is betting on the state to come through for his dinner plans, which are about a month away. He says he will do whatever health officials tell him to, even if it means cancelling.