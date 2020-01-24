Tully man arrested after road rage incident

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tully man has been arrested for a case of road rage in Cicero that happened on January 6.
A woman told State Police that she pulled out of a Target parking lot and was driving along Brewerton Road when a man pointed a gun at her.
After receiving a description of the vehicle, police located the Subaru van and two BB gun pistols.
Joseph Vigliotti Jr. has been charged with menacing and was released on an appearance ticket.
