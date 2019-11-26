Tully Middle School students bake pies at Loretto

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully Middle School students made their annual visit to Loretto Health and Rehabilitation on Tuesday morning to bake more than 40 pies that will be served at a social for the residents.

Students from Tully Middle School have made more than 1,000 pies for Loretto residents over the past 25 years. It’s a tradition everyone looks forward to.

“Getting the different generations together means a lot, especially around the holidays, so each year, the kids get here and the apple pies, the aroma is such a good memory for them. Making it is such a traditional thing that means so much to them,” said Jenna Bush of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation.

And of course, everyone is thankful for the interaction, and of course, the pies.

