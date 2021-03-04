Tully native serving in the Navy killed in crash in California

(WSYR-TV) — Tully native and Navy member Aaron Fish died in an automobile accident on his way to Camp Pendleton in California on Tuesday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in the accident, four were tractor-trailers and one was a cargo truck. Five other sailors were also injured during the accident but have been released from the hospital.

Fish and the other sailors were traveling to Camp Pendleton to retrieve inventory from the battalion’s recent field training exercise.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to a release, Fish was deployed with the Navy to Detail Guam, where he was “vital to the completion of engineering taskings, such as assisting with the 150-bed Expeditionary Medical Facility as part of the Department of Defense’s fight against COVID-19 on board Naval Base Guam.”

Fish was Seabee Combat Warfare qualified, received a Flag Letter of Commendation from the Joint Region Marinas for his COVID-19 recovery efforts, and was recently meritoriously advanced to Petty Officer 3rd Class. Fish also volunteered, became certified in CPR, and completed numerous other weapon qualifications.

“NMCB-5 extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends for EO3 Fish,” said Cmdr. Ryan Carey, NMCB-5’s commanding officer. “Through my personal encounters with him and many conversations with his shipmates over recent days, Aaron is a cherished member of our team who loved his work, helping others, and making people smile. As we mourn the loss of Aaron, I want to extend my gratitude to Aaron’s family, who has been so gracious during this most difficult time, and for the rallying support from Seabees here in Port Hueneme and around the globe. NMCB-5 is so grateful for our time with Aaron. We miss him deeply.”