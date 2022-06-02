TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Dozens of concerned Tully neighbors packed the town’s planning board meeting Thursday night to voice their opposition over a proposed Mirabito gas station and truck stop.



The piece of land in question is right off Route 81 in the Town of Tully on Route 80 and Lake Road, right across from the Burger King. A residential plot of land that the property owner has asked the town to make commercial.

It’s also situated just a few hundred feet from a residential neighborhood where Haley and Justin Fedor live with their three children.

“Some residents feel it could be more of an irresistible attraction to bring drug traffickers, drug dealers, criminal, and criminals and we have some concerns that that could be something that affects our children,” Justin Fedor said.

With safety top of mind, neighbors are also worried about the environmental impact a truck stop could have on the community.

“Think about just the exhaust from the 14 18-wheelers all the time in this little neighborhood as kids ride their bike to Green Lake to go to the beach. They’re going to be driving not only worried about safety of getting hit but they’re going to be driving by these trucks and their exhaust,” President of the Tully Lake Property Owners Association, Colleen Zawadzki said.

Justin Fedor added that the gas station would sit on a primary aquaphor that supports nearly 50% of Tully residents’ well water, raising concerns that carcinogenic chemicals found in gasoline such as benzene could end up in the town’s drinking water.

“Every time you fill your gas tank a drop or two fall, this will be an almost five-acre asphalt driveway… those huge runoffs those will go into the retention ponds, those will then go into our aquifers and wells,” Colleen Zawadzki, concerned neighbor

These types of concerns were voiced by neighbors in attendance at the meeting and online through the Tully Community Against Mirabito Truck Stop Facebook page and an online petition with over 800 signatures.

The seven-member board ultimately decided against recommending the rezone citing environmental and safety concerns for nearby neighbors.

The decision came as a relief to residents in attendance, but the fight isn’t over. The decision now goes to the Tully Town Board who has the final say. Their next meeting is scheduled for June 8 at 7:30 pm at the Town’s Municipal Building.