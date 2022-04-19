(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch are holding their annual Pride Night game on Saturday, April 23 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.

The Crunch are proud to stand as an ally and offer an inclusive space at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Pride Night at the Crunch will celebrate diversity and inclusion in all levels of sports. During warmups, the team will use Pride Tape on their sticks. In the game, the team will wear Pride jerseys featuring a rainbow Crunch logo and rainbow stripes down the arms and along bottom of the sweater. The numbers will have a rainbow print outlined with black. The Crunch will hold a live postgame jersey auction for the Pride Night jerseys on the ice immediately after the April 23 game.

As part of the Pride Night game, the Crunch will be selling signed mystery pucks on the concourse and on GiveSmart for $15. The pucks will feature a Crunch logo outlined in rainbow and a player signature. Fans can text “Crunch” to 76278 to purchase through the GiveSmart platform. The Crunch will also have Pride Night shirts for sale at the merchandise stands.

Prior to the game, Tully High School senior Tyler Johnson will participate in a ceremonial puck drop. Johnson, 18, came out as gay in 2019 and has recently begun working to ensure the LGBTQ+ community has equal opportunities and feels comfortable and accepted in any environment. In addition to becoming a role model for young LGBTQ+ voices in Syracuse, Johnson will be grand marshal at the CNY Pride parade this year.

Pride Night is an extension of the Crunch’s partnership with the You Can Play Project, which works to ensure the safety and inclusion of all in sports – including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

COURTESY of the SYRACUSE CRUNCH