(WSYR-TV) — Tully Superintendent Robert J. Hughes has announced he is stepping down at the end of June.

Hughes will stay on as Deputy Super to ensure a smooth transition and then retire in November. His resignation, effective June 30, comes after an internal investigation into his actions where he attempted to censor gay student Tyler Johnson for talking about his coming-out story in the school’s newsletter last January.

“Thank you to the Tully Community for giving me the opportunity to serve as your Superintendent of Schools these past eight years. I am proud of our students’ many accomplishments over the years, and the efforts they have put into these accomplishments. I am proud of the work that our faculty, staff, and administration have done to support our students, and to help them learn and grow,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes noted that the board will appoint an interim superintendent within the next month and will begin their search for a permanent replacement in July.

You can read the full letter below: